Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Gap Up to $10.76

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $11.29. Vicarious Surgical shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 986 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBOT. Cowen began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicarious Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,472,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,496,000.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

