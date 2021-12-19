Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) vs. Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Financial Survey

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Video River Networks has a beta of -1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Video River Networks and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 15.11% 167.19% 49.18% Urban Edge Properties 20.64% 7.90% 2.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Video River Networks and Urban Edge Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $1.63 million 16.24 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties $330.10 million 6.30 $93.59 million $0.68 26.09

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Video River Networks and Urban Edge Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban Edge Properties 1 1 2 0 2.25

Urban Edge Properties has a consensus target price of $19.69, suggesting a potential upside of 10.98%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Video River Networks on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

