Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Update

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the November 15th total of 957,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

VNOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 290,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after acquiring an additional 289,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 87.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 37,973 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,324,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.45 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

