Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.67.
Several equities research analysts have commented on VIR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $600,283.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $253,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,283 shares of company stock worth $3,961,172 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,261. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -61.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
