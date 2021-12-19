Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $600,283.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $253,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,283 shares of company stock worth $3,961,172 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after acquiring an additional 324,143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after acquiring an additional 322,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 276,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after buying an additional 273,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after buying an additional 177,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,261. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -61.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

