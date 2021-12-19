Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Short Interest Down 24.3% in November

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 669,400 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the November 15th total of 884,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

VIRX stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a current ratio of 15.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 15,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $76,315.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $191,817 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,846 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $248,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 300,148 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $951,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

