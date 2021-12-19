Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Short Interest Down 24.3% in November

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 669,400 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the November 15th total of 884,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 15.78. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 11,914 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $57,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $191,817. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after buying an additional 1,874,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 667.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 390,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 300,148 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.