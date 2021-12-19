Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Visa by 16.0% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Visa by 30.8% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 31,735 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in Visa by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 9,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 9.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 73,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $211.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

