Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Receives $13.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLTA. Roth Capital began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Volta Inc – Class A stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,438,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000.

