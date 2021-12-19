Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $482.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $526.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.54, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total value of $916,232.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,974. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.