Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $8.86 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,949 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

