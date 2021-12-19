Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 44,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 1,312.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 157,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.09. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

