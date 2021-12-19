Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Gap Up to $12.13

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $12.75. Vor Biopharma shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 655 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Analysts expect that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 235.7% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

