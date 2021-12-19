Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to post sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.13.

Shares of VMC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.74. 1,358,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,701. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.63. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $139.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.10 and its 200 day moving average is $183.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

