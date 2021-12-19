W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises 1.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after buying an additional 763,643 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at about $30,262,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,106,000 after purchasing an additional 380,117 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 26.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,698,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 60.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after purchasing an additional 362,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.58. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.14%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

