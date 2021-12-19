W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $492.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $473.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.07. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $516.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 in the last three months. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.42.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

