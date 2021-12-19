Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance also reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Truist raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,503,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,101,298,000 after purchasing an additional 628,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $872,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $563,759,000 after purchasing an additional 306,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $397,033,000 after purchasing an additional 410,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,852,000 after purchasing an additional 189,950 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

