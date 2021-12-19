Wall Capital Group Inc. Acquires 1,125 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.4% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

