Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Stock Position Lowered by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,314,000 after buying an additional 1,449,506 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after buying an additional 433,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 751,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 275,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRE shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.