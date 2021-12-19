Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 2,385 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up about 2.0% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWL. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

RWL stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.32.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

