Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 421,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 347,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 114,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 231,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $26.65 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

