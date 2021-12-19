Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 225 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.3% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,733 shares of company stock worth $12,544,667 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $155.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.68. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.88, a P/E/G ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.