Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 2,674 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after buying an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,193,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $286,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,763,402 shares of the airline’s stock worth $146,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -793.20 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.