Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 973 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.60. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

