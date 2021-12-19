Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 712,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,808,000 after buying an additional 48,343 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 38.3% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 42.0% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

