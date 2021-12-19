Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.40.

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Immunic has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $250.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Immunic by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Immunic by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 17.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 16.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.