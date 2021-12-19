Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $50.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.90.

WERN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 157.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 88,225 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.9% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 88.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

