Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65.

