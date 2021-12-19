Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,359,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,904.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2,770.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

