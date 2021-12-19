Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 520 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.1% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.8% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.67. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $191.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

