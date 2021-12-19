West Bancorporation, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for West Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

WTBA opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. The company has a market cap of $502.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.98. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1,616.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 524,057 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 2,293.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 89,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in West Bancorporation by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $112,694.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,349 shares of company stock worth $206,668. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

