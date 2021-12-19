Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 183,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. B. Riley upped their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

RDN stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

