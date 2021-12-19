Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 767.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 331.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

