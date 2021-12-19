Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,880 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 8.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 7.5% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 12.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 9.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $404,322. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BFS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Saul Centers stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $54.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.68%.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

