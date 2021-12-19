Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,321 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Mizuho began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.12.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,422 shares of company stock worth $16,275,950. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

