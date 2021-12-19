Westpac Banking Corp Sells 71,336 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 71,336 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.59.

LVS opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

