William J. Febbo Sells 16,666 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $909,130.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $991.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.50 and a beta of 0.58. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPRX. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

