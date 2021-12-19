Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 16,005 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 9.6% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $23,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $82,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.12 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $93.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average of $89.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.