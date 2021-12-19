Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,942 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $391,786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 301.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,019,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,642,000 after acquiring an additional 765,749 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $37,629,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $79.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

