Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Trading 3.2% Higher After Earnings Beat

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) traded up 3.2% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $73.13 and last traded at $70.01. 8,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 615,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.87.

The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 24.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

