WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 1,169 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of NMI worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMIH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 16.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NMI by 6.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NMI during the second quarter worth $697,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMIH stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.66.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.31.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

