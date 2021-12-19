WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,977,000 after acquiring an additional 537,407 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,045,000 after acquiring an additional 277,849 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth $11,772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 157.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 147,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $7,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 151,852 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,867,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $2,985,150. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PFSI opened at $68.05 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.