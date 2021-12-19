WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,483,000 after buying an additional 186,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,993,000 after buying an additional 159,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $23,412,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $176.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.80 and a 200-day moving average of $191.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.09.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

