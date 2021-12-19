WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 132.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.15% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 13,766.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 68.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 35.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $37.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

