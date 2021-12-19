WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,585 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $124.81 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $139.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

