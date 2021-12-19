WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) Stock Price Down 1.3%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) shares were down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.96 and last traded at $64.04. Approximately 728,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 304,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.86.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.