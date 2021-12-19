Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 90 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,787 shares of company stock valued at $57,703,103. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $668.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $784.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $679.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -402.71 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.50.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.