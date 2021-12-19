Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $889,000 Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Shares of FB stock opened at $333.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.05 and a 200-day moving average of $345.46. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $928.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

