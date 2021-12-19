Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PayPal by 24.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 7.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 10.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 350,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,170,000 after acquiring an additional 33,385 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 68.9% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.18.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL opened at $186.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

