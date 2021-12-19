Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 4,880 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $148.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.