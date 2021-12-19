Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,079,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $163.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.20. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $168.35.

